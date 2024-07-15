Quota protesters call demo at 12pm, BCL calls sit-in at 3pm

The students protesting over their demand of quota reform in government jobs have called a demonstration on Dhaka University campus at 12:00pm. noon.

The students staged a demonstration on the campus for around two hours last night claiming that the protesters have been demeaned. They announced the protest in the wake of this situation.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Chhatra League called a sit-in on the campus at 3:00pm claiming that the protesters have insulted the spirit of liberation war.

As per the announcements, both programmes will take place at Raju Sculpture area on DU campus.