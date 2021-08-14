Use Paturia ferry terminal instead of Shimulia: BIWTC to passengers

The timing comes in the wake of several river commuters having a narrow escape after a ferry crashed into a pillar of the Padma bridge on Friday morning.
The accident occurred when the K-type ferry, named Kakoli, was heading towards Shimlulia ghat in Munshiganj district from Banglabazar ghat in Madaripur.
"Around 7:00am, the ferry hit pillar number 10 shedding a portion of concrete of the pile cap," executive engineer (main bridge) Dewan Abdul Kader told UNB.
Though the vessel was partially damaged, there has been no structural damage to the bridge. "But frequent ferry accidents are really concerning," Dewan said.
A pillar is a structure that extends into the water to support the bridge superstructure and transfer the loads to the foundation.
Mawa naval police IC JM Shirajul Kabir said the navigator of the ferry lost control of the vessel due to strong river current, leading to the crash.
In the past two months, at least five such accidents have taken place in the district, alarming the government.
Earlier on the day, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that any one of Shimulia or Banglabazar ferry terminals might be shifted elsewhere to reduce the chance of such ‘accidents'.