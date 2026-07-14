Waterlogging persists in parts of Dhaka even after 33 hours

Heavy rainfall spanning from Saturday night until Sunday morning left various areas of the capital, including Mirpur’s Kazipara, severely waterlogged.

Knee-deep water accumulated on the main road in Kazipara, submerging the pavements on both sides. Even at around 4:00 pm yesterday (Monday), nearly 33 hours later, the roads in the area remained inundated.

Sohel Hossain, who runs a temporary roadside stall selling bread, bananas, tea, and biscuits next to the Kazipara Metro Rail Station, was unable to open his shop on Sunday due to the waterlogging.

Speaking at around 4:00 pm yesterday, he noted that the water stagnant on the road had still not receded.

At around 1:00 pm yesterday, a nearly 250-metre stretch of Begum Rokeya Sarani, stretching from the Al Helal Hospital towards Kazipara from the Mirpur-10 roundabout, was found largely submerged.