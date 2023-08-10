Aedes mosquitos are insecticide-resistant in Dhaka: Study

Aedes mosquitos which spread dengue fever have become resistant to the bottled insecticides that are often used in Dhaka households, and 74 per cent of flying and resting Aedes mosquitos survived exposure to liquid mosquito repellents, according to a study.

The study was conducted on the efficacy of six commercially available aerosol products in Dhaka. Four of these selected insecticides for the free-flight tests with Aedes aegypti were from Bangladesh and one each from India and Australia.

A research article titled “Insecticide resistance compromises the control of Aedes aegypti in Bangladesh” was published in the Pest Management Science journal in the UK in March this year.

Hasan Mohammad Al-Amin, a researcher at Mosquito Control Laboratory, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, led the study.

Amid a surge of dengue that saw the record highest death, people are increasingly using various methods including liquid insecticides at households to kill the mosquito population.