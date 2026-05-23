Eid-ul-Azha: Old patterns persist in cattle market control

Whichever political party is in power, leaders, activists, and close associates of that party tend to control the cattle markets. In some places, they are directly involved as leaseholders, while elsewhere they operate from behind the scenes. With a few exceptions, outsiders to the ruling party rarely dare to submit bids. On paper, however, it is shown that the leases were awarded through proper tender procedures.

During the rule of the Awami League (currently banned from political activities), temporary cattle markets in the capital were controlled by party leaders and activists. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, following a mass uprising, control has now shifted in most cases to the BNP and its close associates.

While the Awami League was in power, party leaders and activists typically submitted tenders through mutual understanding. It was decided in advance who would lease which market. Although the entire process was presented as “competitive and transparent,” arrangements were made to ensure multiple bids were submitted for each market.

Bid amounts were also pre-arranged through mutual agreement. Measures were taken to prevent anyone outside the Awami League or its affiliated business circles from participating in the tender process. Despite the change in power, this old pattern has changed little.