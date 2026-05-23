Eid-ul-Azha: Old patterns persist in cattle market control
Whichever political party is in power, leaders, activists, and close associates of that party tend to control the cattle markets. In some places, they are directly involved as leaseholders, while elsewhere they operate from behind the scenes. With a few exceptions, outsiders to the ruling party rarely dare to submit bids. On paper, however, it is shown that the leases were awarded through proper tender procedures.
During the rule of the Awami League (currently banned from political activities), temporary cattle markets in the capital were controlled by party leaders and activists. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, following a mass uprising, control has now shifted in most cases to the BNP and its close associates.
While the Awami League was in power, party leaders and activists typically submitted tenders through mutual understanding. It was decided in advance who would lease which market. Although the entire process was presented as “competitive and transparent,” arrangements were made to ensure multiple bids were submitted for each market.
Bid amounts were also pre-arranged through mutual agreement. Measures were taken to prevent anyone outside the Awami League or its affiliated business circles from participating in the tender process. Despite the change in power, this old pattern has changed little.
This year, 21 makeshift cattle markets will be set up in the capital: 11 under Dhaka North City Corporation and 10 under Dhaka South City Corporation. All temporary markets in the north have been leased to leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations. In some cases, they are directly listed as leaseholders, in others they are operating behind the scenes.
In the south, 8 of the 10 temporary cattle markets have been leased to individuals associated with BNP politics or their close associates. One of the markets was leased to a company owned by a businessman linked to Jamaat-e-Islami politics, while another went to a businessman associated with the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Urban planner Professor Adil Mohammed Khan told Prothom Alo that one of the key aspirations of the July mass uprising was to ensure equal opportunity. If things continue the same way they did under the Awami League, then where is the change? In this year’s cattle market leasing process, almost all markets have gone to people associated with the ruling side. These are not good signs, he added.
BNP dominates 8 markets in the south
According to data from Dhaka South City Corporation, some markets have been leased at nearly four times the government-fixed price, while others were awarded for only Tk 10,000 above the base rate.
For example, the government lease value for the temporary cattle market at Amulia Model Town in Demra was Tk 5.66 million, but it was leased for Tk 21.5 million. In contrast, the market adjacent to Sikdar Medical College had a government-set lease value of Tk 42 million and was awarded for only Tk 10,000 more than that amount.
The cattle market on the western side of the Postogola crematorium by the riverside has been leased by Kazi Mahbub Mawla, joint convener of BNP’s Shyampur unit. He acquired the market lease for Tk 40.1 million.
During Awami League rule, from 2017 to 2024, the market had been leased annually by Moin Uddin Chishti, president of Ward No. 47 Awami League unit in Dhaka South City. Last year, under the interim government, the market lease went to Muhammad Ali, a person associated with BNP politics.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Kazi Mahbub Mawla said, “During the Awami League era, no one from another political party had the means to obtain market leases. This year, there was competition. I leased a market valued at Tk 27.1 million for Tk 40.1 million.”
The market adjacent to Maitree Sangha Club in North Shahjahanpur has been leased by businessman Anisur Rahman for Tk 31.2 million. Anisur is known to be close to BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas. He also obtained the lease last year.
Previously, the market had been leased by former Awami League councillor Hamidul Haque and Shahjahanpur Awami League unit president Abdul Latif.
The Amulia Model Town market in Demra has been leased by former Demra BNP unit president Zainal Abedin for Tk 21.5 million. He also leased the market last year. Previously, it was leased by businessman SM Newaz Sohag, who was linked to Awami League politics.
The market beside Rahmatganj Club has been leased by Tipu Sultan, president of Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and former vice-president of BNP's Chawkbazar unit. He also leased the market last year. Previously, former Awami League MP Solaiman Selim was the leaseholder there.
The cattle market beside Brothers Union Club has been leased by Mohammad Ismail Hossain, joint convener of Motijheel thana BNP, for Tk 30.1 million.
The temporary market beside Sadeque Hossain Khoka Playground in Gopibagh has been leased by Kazi Imran Hossain, known to be close to a state minister from the BNP government. The government-set lease price was Tk 28 million, but the market was leased for Tk 23 million—Tk 5 million below the official rate.
The market in Golapbagh has been leased to a company called Baraka Enterprise. Its proprietor, Amir Hossain, is known to be close to an NCP leader who was formerly affiliated with BNP and joined NCP recently.
The Banasree market has been leased by former Dhaka South City Ward No. 4 councillor Golam Hossain, who is associated with BNP politics.
Meanwhile, the cattle market adjacent to the water pump near Mirdhabari in Matuail from Kajla Bridge has been leased to KB Trade. Its proprietor, Md Shamim Khan, is involved in Jamaat-e-Islami politics.
The Sikdar Medical College market has been leased by Nafiz Kabir, who city corporation sources say is close to a minister from the BNP government.
Overall, the 10 temporary markets in Dhaka South have been leased for Tk 264.9 million, while the government-fixed value for those markets was Tk 183.9 million.
In the North, “No one else exists”
Dhaka North City Corporation received more than double the government-set lease value for its temporary markets. The base value for 11 temporary markets was Tk 166.164 million, while leaseholders paid Tk 333.924 million.
Of the 11 temporary markets, 9 have been leased to BNP leaders and office bearers of affiliated organisations. The remaining two were formally leased to businessmen, but BNP leaders at various levels are reportedly involved in running them.
Responding to questions about how BNP leaders acquired these leases, Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo that there was no scope for party-based consideration.
“Markets were leased through open tenders. Notices were published in newspapers, and everyone had the opportunity to participate. The highest bidder who fulfilled the conditions was selected according to the evaluation committee’s decision. No one received special treatment,” he said.
The cattle market in Baubazar near Uttara Diabari Sectors 16 and 18 has been leased by Sheikh Farid Hossain, convener of Dhaka North unit of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal. His company, SF Corporation, leased the market for Tk 141.5 million.
The market adjacent to Dhaka Polytechnic Institute has been leased by Aminul Islam, a member of the Dhaka North unit convening committee of Jubo Dal. Aminul said Tejgaon Industrial Area thana BNP president Ainul Islam and senior joint convener Mahmudul Alam are involved in managing the market.
The market in the Swadesh Properties area under Badda thana has been leased by Dhaka North BNP joint convener Tuhirul Islam. The market in Bara Beraid area has gone to BNP Dhaka North joint convener Ataur Rahman.
The cattle market adjacent to Ikra Madrasa in East Hazipara has been leased by M Aslam, assistant organising secretary of the central committee of Zia Mancha and a member of BNP Rampura unit.
The market near Kanchkura Bazar in Rahman Nagar Residential Area has been leased by Rafiqul Islam Sarkar, joint convener of BNP Uttar Khan unit.
According to city corporation sources, the market location has been moved to the Uttar Khan Teromukh brickfield area. Former Uttar Khan unit Jubo Dal president Rustam Ali Byapari and several ward BNP leaders are involved in managing the market.
The Banarupa Residential Project market has been leased by Abul Kalam Azad, joint general secretary of the central committee of Swechchhasebak Dal.
The cattle market in an empty plot at Mirpur Section 6 (Eastern Housing) has been leased by businessman Sirajul Islam. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he has no political identity or party position and is simply a businessman.
However, several local BNP leaders said the market, though leased in Sirajul Islam’s name, is actually being managed by Dhaka North BNP joint convener Mahbub Alam and Rupnagar thana BNP member M Ashraful Islam.
The cattle market in Kalshi Balur Math area of Mirpur has been leased by businessman Redowan Rahman. The market management committee secretary, Anwar Hossain, is joint convener of BNP Pallabi unit and former president of Swechchhasebak Dal Dhaka city north unit.
The cattle market in Khilkhet Pashchim Para has been leased by BNP Khilkhet unit joint convener Billal Hossain. However, officials from Dhaka North City Corporation’s estate department said on Thursday that although Billal paid the security deposit, he failed to pay the remaining amount after finalisation. Steps are underway to forfeit the deposit.
Billal Hossain told Prothom Alo that the location includes residential homes and is unsuitable for a cattle market. He said he had informed the city corporation in writing.
The cattle market in Dumni Mouza along the 300 Feet Road has been leased by Dhaka North BNP unit joint convener Akhtar Hossain. Speaking over the phone, he said he had never been allowed to obtain market leases during Awami League rule and had instead faced cases, harassment, and imprisonment.
Akhtar Hossain said multiple individuals participated in the tender process and everything was completed according to the rules.
This year, the only permanent cattle market under Dhaka North City Corporation, the Gabtoli cattle market, has been leased by Md Hanif, owner of Hanif Enterprise, who is known as a BNP-leaning businessman.
No one follows the rules
Besides these, the capital has two permanent cattle markets—one in Gabtoli under Dhaka North City Corporation and another in Sarulia, Demra, under Dhaka South City Corporation. Livestock trading continues year-round in these permanent markets.
Trading at temporary cattle markets lasts for five days during Eid-ul-Azha. Buying and selling at temporary cattle markets under Dhaka North and South City Corporations will begin tomorrow, Sunday, and continue until Eid day (Thursday, 28 May). Livestock have already started arriving at several markets.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has held a coordination meeting regarding cattle markets. City corporation officials, along with leaseholders or their representatives from various markets, participated in the meeting. Discussions covered market security, financial management, traffic arrangements, responsibilities of leaseholders, rawhide collection and preservation, smuggling prevention, and waste management.
Following the meeting, DMP issued several directives. Markets must not begin before the designated time or expand beyond their boundaries. They are also required to have control rooms, watchtowers, CCTV cameras, adequate lighting, counterfeit currency detectors, and banking facilities.
DMP stated that traders will decide which market their animals go to, and livestock designated for one market cannot be redirected to another. Police surveillance will be maintained to prevent extortion, mugging, criminal gangs using intoxicants, and illegal influence in cattle markets.
Leaseholders are generally required not to set up markets in residential areas, occupy major roads or footpaths, obstruct traffic, expand beyond designated boundaries, or delay the removal of animal waste. Yet every year, markets spill beyond their limits into roads, sidewalks, and residential neighbourhoods. Trucks carrying livestock remain parked along roadsides, worsening traffic congestion and causing suffering for local residents.
Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that action will be taken if anyone violates the conditions. He said police have been requested to remain active so that cattle markets do not create traffic problems or hinder public movement. At the same time, the city corporation will do as much as possible within its capacity.