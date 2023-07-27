Police ask not to deliver seditious statements at rallies

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has warned against making any seditious comments at the political rallies.
He said this at a press conference at the DMP media centre today, Thursday afternoon.
The DMP commissioner said that the Awami League and the BNP have been given permission to hold rallies under 23 conditions. The DMP commissioner has also defined boundaries for the rallies of both the parties.
He said that BNP can hold their rally inside the area between Nightingale More (intersection) and Rajarbag Police Lines Hospital.
Meanwhile, Awami League’s rally would have to be confined within the area between the south gate of Baitul Mukarram and Mahanagar Natyamancha. They would have to install mikes and public gatherings within these boundaries.
Suggesting not to bring bags, sticks and rods to the rallies, the commissioner said, “We’ll request both parties to not commit any such acts that the law and order situation is deteriorated. And that they will cooperate with police through volunteers.”
While journalists drew his attention towards BNP making allegations of their leaders-activists being arrested in the dark of night, the commissioner said that none of the party leaders-activists is being arrested.
It’s a regular drive of DMP marking the occasion of Ashura. This drive will be continuing, he added.
In response to another question from the journalists, the DMP commissioner said that there are no major threats centering the rallies. However, taking opportunity of the rallies of two major parties any conspiring group can deteriorate the law and order situation.
That’s why adequate number of police, Ansar and APBN members will be deployed centering the rallies while BGB members will be kept on standby.