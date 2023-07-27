Police ask not to deliver seditious statements at rallies

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has warned against making any seditious comments at the political rallies.

He said this at a press conference at the DMP media centre today, Thursday afternoon.

The DMP commissioner said that the Awami League and the BNP have been given permission to hold rallies under 23 conditions. The DMP commissioner has also defined boundaries for the rallies of both the parties.