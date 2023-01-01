City

Metro rail resumes service after removing Fanush

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Photo shows trial run of metro rail on Diabari-Agargaon route. This picture was taken from Taltala, Mirpur, Dhaka on 12 December 2022.Sazid Hossain

The operation of metro rail has resumed after a 2-hour suspension due to the Fanush (lanterns) that stuck at the overhead electric wire of the rail track during the new year celebration.

Iftekhar Hossain, general manager of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), said they resumed the metro rail service at 10:15 am after removing the Fanush that got stuck.

DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique said the metro rail service will be available until 2:15 pm for today, Sunday, subject to the presence of passengers.

He earlier told Prothom Alo that many Fanush, that people flew as part of their celebration welcoming the New Year, crashed on the metro rail’s electric wire in the previous night.

The rail operation was suspended for two hours to avoid any untoward incident.

The metro rail officially began its journey after prime minister Sheikh Hasina waved a green flag at 1:40 pm on Wednesday. It was opened to the public on a limited scale the following day.

The authorities will provide the rail service in full swing on the Uttara-Agargaon route from 26 March.

Read more from City
Post Comment