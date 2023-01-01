Metro rail resumes service after removing Fanush

DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique said the metro rail service will be available until 2:15 pm for today, Sunday, subject to the presence of passengers.
He earlier told Prothom Alo that many Fanush, that people flew as part of their celebration welcoming the New Year, crashed on the metro rail’s electric wire in the previous night.
The rail operation was suspended for two hours to avoid any untoward incident.
The metro rail officially began its journey after prime minister Sheikh Hasina waved a green flag at 1:40 pm on Wednesday. It was opened to the public on a limited scale the following day.
The authorities will provide the rail service in full swing on the Uttara-Agargaon route from 26 March.