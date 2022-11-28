SC upholds bail to NSU’s former trustee MA Kashem

They were granted bail on condition that they will not leave the country and enter the NSU campus without permission.

In August, the HC issued a rule seeking explanation as to why the two NSU trustee board members should not be granted bail in this case.

Earlier, on 22 May, the court ordered Shahbagh police to arrest four former trustees of NSU after rejecting their anticipatory bail pleas in the case.

The two other accused trustees are -- Benazir Ahmed and Muhammad Shahjahan.

On 5 May, the ACC sued the chairman of the board of trustees of North South University (NSU) Azim Uddin Ahmed and five others on charges of embezzling nearly Tk 3.04 billion in the name of buying land for the campus.

Another accused is -- Amin Mohamed Hilali, managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited.