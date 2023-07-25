Train service on Dhaka-Narayanganj route to resume 1 August

The Bangladesh Railway will resume train service on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route on 1 August, nine months after the authorities concerned suspended the service due to work on Padma Bridge Rail Link project on 9 December last year.
Railway minister Nurul Islam made the disclosure on Tuesday while inspecting the railway tracks on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route.
Nurul Islam said, ”Resumption of train service is getting a little late due to delay in completing the project work for various reasons, including development of rail crossings in Dhaka city areas and withdrawal of the contractor of Dhaka-Narayanganj dual gauge double railway line construction project. We will resume train service on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route on 1 August.”
Process has begun to appoint a new contractor for the Dhaka-Narayanganj dual gauge double railway line construction project and the capacity of train movement will be increased after upgrading the railway tracks to double line within the shortest possible time, he added.
Nurul Islam further said train will be operated on a trial basis on Dhaka-Bhanga route in the first week of September, and the prime minister will inaugurate this railway line at her convenience later.
Besides, Dohajari-Cox’s Bazar rail line will be inaugurated in next September-October, he informed media.