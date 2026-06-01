Ad-din Hospital fined Tk 300,000 for irregularities
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) conducted mobile court operations at Ad-din Medical College Hospital in Moghbazar and Monowara Hospital on Bailey Road in the capital.
Ad-din hospital was fined Tk 300,000 for various irregularities.
DSCC executive magistrate Md Aminul Islam conducted the drive Sunday afternoon. During the drive, officials examined stored food items in the hospital canteen, as well as various wards and the kitchen.
Several violations were identified, including the storage of unlabelled and stale frozen sweets in the canteen refrigerator, an unhygienic kitchen environment, inadequate lighting and ventilation in several wards, and the absence of temperature-monitoring devices in hospital refrigerators.
For these offenses, the hospital was fined Tk 100,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act and Tk 200,000 under the Safe Food Act, bringing the total fine to Tk 300,000, which was collected on the spot.
In addition to the fine, hospital authorities were instructed and warned to improve the overall environment, ensure adequate lighting and ventilation for patients, install temperature-monitoring devices in refrigerators, upgrade the canteen's standards, and relocate the bakery facility.
Meanwhile, a mobile court also conducted an inspection at Monowara Hospital on Bailey Road on the same day. The hospital's overall management and quality of services were reviewed, and the authorities were provided with guidance and recommendations on various issues.
Government officials concerned were present.