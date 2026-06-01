Ad-din Hospital fined Tk 300,000 for irregularities

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) conducted mobile court operations at Ad-din Medical College Hospital in Moghbazar and Monowara Hospital on Bailey Road in the capital.

Ad-din hospital was fined Tk 300,000 for various irregularities.

DSCC executive magistrate Md Aminul Islam conducted the drive Sunday afternoon. During the drive, officials examined stored food items in the hospital canteen, as well as various wards and the kitchen.

Several violations were identified, including the storage of unlabelled and stale frozen sweets in the canteen refrigerator, an unhygienic kitchen environment, inadequate lighting and ventilation in several wards, and the absence of temperature-monitoring devices in hospital refrigerators.