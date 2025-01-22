I’m no longer general secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation: Sarjis Alam

Sarjis in the Facebook post also stated that from now on the executive of the committee will look after the overall official activities of the Foundation. And, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will act as the head of the office. Currently Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho is the CEO of the Foundation.

“The governing body” will work for making the policies of the Foundation where there are four advisers including the chief adviser.

“There is no longer the post ‘general secretary’ in the Foundation now,” he added.

In his Facebook post, Sarjis mentioned, “This Foundation started providing economic assistance on 1 October (2024), the office was opened on 15 October; I took charge as general secretary on 21 October. I was in charge for two months and 10 days, until 31 December. Then I left from there. Finally, my signing authority was handed over on 7 January (2025) and my official responsibilities ended.”