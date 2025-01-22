I’m no longer general secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation: Sarjis Alam
Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s chief organiser Sarjis Alam has said he is no longer holding the post of general secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation.
Sarjis revealed this through a post on his verified Facebook page this morning (Wednesday).
“Im no longer the general secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation. Changes have been made in the Foundation’s structure and work process for speeding up its activities,” said the post.
Sarjis in the Facebook post also stated that from now on the executive of the committee will look after the overall official activities of the Foundation. And, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will act as the head of the office. Currently Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho is the CEO of the Foundation.
“The governing body” will work for making the policies of the Foundation where there are four advisers including the chief adviser.
“There is no longer the post ‘general secretary’ in the Foundation now,” he added.
In his Facebook post, Sarjis mentioned, “This Foundation started providing economic assistance on 1 October (2024), the office was opened on 15 October; I took charge as general secretary on 21 October. I was in charge for two months and 10 days, until 31 December. Then I left from there. Finally, my signing authority was handed over on 7 January (2025) and my official responsibilities ended.”
Sarjis said as of 31 December, the Foundation provided assistance to 628 out of 826 verified martyred families. At the same time, nearly 2,000 out of about 11,000 verified injured persons were provided with the assistance.
According to Sarjis Alam, he carried out the responsibilities as long as he could spend time in the Foundation. He left the Foundation when he felt he could no longer give the required amount of time to it.
This student leader further said he does not think addressing one’s limitations and taking over or giving up charges based on that is not weakness. Rather, it takes courage to do this.
He said he tried to remain honest with the post he held.