3 prisoners die at DMCH within 1 hour 40 minutes

The deceased have been identified as Abul Bashar, 58; Abdul Qayyum, 62; and Md Shahadat Hossain Liton, 52.

According to hospital sources, several prison guards, including Md Shahid, brought Abul Bashar to the emergency department of DMCH this morning after he fell ill. Following examination, the attending physician declared him dead at 7:25 am.

Abul Bashar was from Kutia Lakshmipur village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur. His father’s name was Sekendar Ali. He had been detained in connection with a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Kachua police station.

Another undertrial prisoner, Abdul Qayyum, was brought to the hospital’s emergency department in the morning by several prison guards, including Hemayet Hossain, on the instructions of the prison authorities. After examination, the physician declared him dead at 9:05 am.