3 prisoners die at DMCH within 1 hour 40 minutes
Three prisoners receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after falling ill at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj died at separate times today, Sunday.
Two of them were undertrial prisoners, while the third was a convicted prisoner. The two undertrial prisoners died 1 hour and 40 minutes apart.
The deceased have been identified as Abul Bashar, 58; Abdul Qayyum, 62; and Md Shahadat Hossain Liton, 52.
According to hospital sources, several prison guards, including Md Shahid, brought Abul Bashar to the emergency department of DMCH this morning after he fell ill. Following examination, the attending physician declared him dead at 7:25 am.
Abul Bashar was from Kutia Lakshmipur village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur. His father’s name was Sekendar Ali. He had been detained in connection with a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Kachua police station.
Another undertrial prisoner, Abdul Qayyum, was brought to the hospital’s emergency department in the morning by several prison guards, including Hemayet Hossain, on the instructions of the prison authorities. After examination, the physician declared him dead at 9:05 am.
Qayyum was from Golai Padabazar village in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla. He had been detained in connection with eight cases.
Meanwhile, convicted prisoner Shahadat Hossain Liton was admitted to Ward 502 of the Medicine Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on 28 August after falling ill. He was undergoing treatment there when the attending physician declared him dead at around 8:45 am today.
He had been detained in connection with Speedy Trial Tribunal Case No. 11/07 and a case filed at Uttara police station under Sections 302, 34 and 201 of the Penal Code, Case No. 9(11)06.
Liton was from Pabla village at Daulatpur in Khulna.
Md Habibur Rahman, inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the bodies of all three prisoners had been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.