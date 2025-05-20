Letter to be sent seeking police patrol for female students’ security: DU

It was also decided that two members of the proctorial team will be stationed in front of the three female halls—Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall—regularly in two shifts, from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, to ensure safety and smooth movement.

A contact number for the proctor's office will be posted at the entrances of these three halls. If necessary, students can call this number to seek assistance from the proctor’s office.

The administration has also decided to modernise the proctorial team; new vehicles will be provided for their operations. Search operations will be intensified to evict floating and vagrant individuals.