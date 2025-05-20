Letter to be sent seeking police patrol for female students’ security: DU
A letter will soon be sent to the higher authorities of law enforcement agencies requesting the deployment of police patrol vehicles in front of the three female halls of Dhaka University to ensure the security of female students.
The decision was made at a meeting held at the university's proctor’s office on Monday, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan.
It was also decided that two members of the proctorial team will be stationed in front of the three female halls—Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall—regularly in two shifts, from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, to ensure safety and smooth movement.
A contact number for the proctor's office will be posted at the entrances of these three halls. If necessary, students can call this number to seek assistance from the proctor’s office.
The administration has also decided to modernise the proctorial team; new vehicles will be provided for their operations. Search operations will be intensified to evict floating and vagrant individuals.
Efforts to control the movement of outsiders on campus will also continue.
Professor Niaz said at the meeting, “Although we have limitations, the campus security system is being continuously improved. We are taking strict measures to ensure students’ safety. I seek everyone’s cooperation in this matter.”
Pro-vice chancellor (administration) Professor Sayma Haque Bidisha, treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, along with the assistant proctors, were also present at the meeting.