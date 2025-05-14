DU student stabbed to death in capital

A student of Dhaka University (DU) died after being stabbed by miscreants near the Suhrawardy Udyan area adjacent to the campus late Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahriar Alam Samyo, 25, a student of the 2018–19 academic session of the International Relations department.

He was a resident of room 222 of F Rahman Hall and hailed from Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj.