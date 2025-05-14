DU student stabbed to death in capital
A student of Dhaka University (DU) died after being stabbed by miscreants near the Suhrawardy Udyan area adjacent to the campus late Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Shahriar Alam Samyo, 25, a student of the 2018–19 academic session of the International Relations department.
He was a resident of room 222 of F Rahman Hall and hailed from Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj.
According to police, the incident took place around midnight when Samyo was passing by the Mukta Mancha area of Suhrawardy Udyan on his motorcycle.
An altercation reportedly broke out following a collision with another bike.
The dispute escalated into a scuffle, during which Samyo was stabbed in the right thigh with a sharp weapon. The attacker then fled the scene.
His classmates rushed him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition, where doctors later declared him dead.
Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the death, citing hospital sources. “There was a deep wound on his right leg caused by a sharp weapon. The body has been kept at the morgue for autopsy,” he said.
Shahbagh Police Station officer-in-charge Md Khalid Mansur said they are trying to gather further details about the incident.