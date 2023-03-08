Rescue operation begins for 2nd day

A four-member probe committee headed by Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (Operation and maintenance), has been formed to investigate into the explosion that ripped through the 7-storey building in Gulistan.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within five working days, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy additional director of Fire service and Civil Defence headquarters media cell.
At least 17 people were killed and over 100 injured in a massive explosion at a 7-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital’s Gulistan area.
The explosion occurred at around 4:50 pm, said Shahjahan Sikder.
The authorities handed over the bodies of the 17 Wednesday morning, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.
The 17 deceased were identified as Sumon, 21, of Suritola; Munsur Hossain, 40, of Jatrabari; Ishak Mridha, 35, of Barishal; Md. Ismail, 42, of Bongshal; Rahat, 18, of South Keraniganj; Alamin, 23, of Chandpur; Hridoy Mia, 18, of Kishoreganj; Idris Mir, 50, of Jatrabari; Mominul Islam, 38, and his wife Nodi Begum, 34, of Chawkbazar; Moin Uddin, 50, of Munshiganj; Nazmul Hossain, 20, of Bongshal; Obaidul Hasan, 55, of Manikganj; Abu Zafar Siddique, 34, of Munshiganj; Akuti Begum, 70, of Bongshal; Nurul Islam Bhuiyan, 55, of Jatrabari; and Abdul Hakim Siam, 18, of Keraniganj.
Meanwhile, hospital sources said according to the relatives, another three-four people remain missing since the explosion.
Among the injured, 11 people have been undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained yet.