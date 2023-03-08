Rescue operation begins for 2nd day

A four-member probe committee headed by Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (Operation and maintenance), has been formed to investigate into the explosion that ripped through the 7-storey building in Gulistan.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within five working days, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy additional director of Fire service and Civil Defence headquarters media cell.

At least 17 people were killed and over 100 injured in a massive explosion at a 7-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital’s Gulistan area.

The explosion occurred at around 4:50 pm, said Shahjahan Sikder.