Why govt doesn't allocate budget for hajj: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday questioned why the government doesn’t allocate budgets for the hajj like other countries in the world.

If such a hefty amount is needed, how people will perform hajj, the court added.

A bench of HC, comprising justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali, came up with this observation while conducting hearing of a writ over revising the cost of hajj package offered by the government. The court set Wednesday for the next hearing.