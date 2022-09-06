Metro rail fare: Minimum Tk 20, maximum Tk 100

The minister said a special discount will be given to those passengers who will hold the weekly, monthly and family cards while the wounded freedom fighters would enjoy the metro rail trip free of cost. However, the fare of students has not been fixed yet.
The government has decided to launch the metro rail – from Uttara to Agargaon part – in December, this year.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said passengers will have to purchase the weekly, monthly and family cards in advance. There will be an arrangement to load these cards from the station. Passengers will have to punch the card to get up and down the metro rail.
Passengers will get another temporary card from the station to travel to the specific destination.