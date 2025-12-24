Elevated expressway near airport to be toll-free for 4hrs tomorrow
The toll plaza of the elevated expressway at the airport, for entry into Dhaka city, will be toll-free for the public for four hours tomorrow, Thursday.
The chief adviser’s press wing made the declaration in press release sent on Wednesday.
The press release stated that the toll plaza of the elevated expressway at the airport, for entry into Dhaka city, will be toll-free for the public from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm tomorrow, Thursday (25 December).
After nearly a decade and a half, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to the country from London tomorrow afternoon. To mark his return, BNP is organising a public reception. As part of preparations, a stage is being constructed along the 300-foot area in Purbachal, Dhaka.
It is learned that tomorrow at 11:55 am, the aircraft carrying Tarique Rahman is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. After his arrival, party leaders and activists will welcome him at the airport. Following that, BNP will hold a reception for Tarique Rahman along the 300-feet area.
Meanwhile, on the day of Tarique Rahman’s return, the authorities of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have advised giving a holiday at some export-oriented ready-made garment factories near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
In a notice signed by BGMEA’s acting secretary Md Saiful Islam on Monday, this advice was issued. Factory owners in Uttara (East-West), Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Khilkhet, Abdullahpur, Turag, Tongi, Pubail, Rupganj, Kanchan Bridge, and the eastern part of Ashulia have been requested to remain closed on Thursday.
The notice states that BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, will arrive at Shahjalal International Airport by air on Thursday. It is expected that, on his return to the country after 17 years, large crowds will gather around the airport. This may disrupt worker movement and import-export cargo transportation at factories in Uttara (East-West), Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Khilkhet, Abdullahpur, Turag, Tongi, Pubail, Rupganj, Kanchan Bridge, and the eastern part of Ashulia.