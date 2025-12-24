Elevated expressway near airport to be toll-free for 4hrs tomorrow

The toll plaza of the elevated expressway at the airport, for entry into Dhaka city, will be toll-free for the public for four hours tomorrow, Thursday.

The chief adviser’s press wing made the declaration in press release sent on Wednesday.

The press release stated that the toll plaza of the elevated expressway at the airport, for entry into Dhaka city, will be toll-free for the public from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm tomorrow, Thursday (25 December).

After nearly a decade and a half, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to the country from London tomorrow afternoon. To mark his return, BNP is organising a public reception. As part of preparations, a stage is being constructed along the 300-foot area in Purbachal, Dhaka.