Construction worker killed by car on footpath; teenager detained

A video of the incident has circulated on social media. It shows a black car speeding towards Mehedi Hasan and running him over while he was resting on the footpath. People nearby then rushed to the scene and pulled his bloodied body from beneath the car.

Angry bystanders detained a teenager who was in the car and handed him over to the police.

When contacted, Gulshan police station Inspector (Investigation) Ismail Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Construction worker Mehedi Hasan was sitting on the footpath and resting during a break from work. The car ran him over, killing him on the spot. We recovered his body and sent it to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.”