Construction worker killed by car on footpath; teenager detained
A speeding private car ran over a construction worker who was sitting and resting on a footpath in Baridhara, Dhaka, killing him on the spot.
The deceased, Mehedi Hasan, 24, was sitting on the footpath on road no. 1 in the Baridhara Diplomatic Zone at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday when the incident occurred.
A video of the incident has circulated on social media. It shows a black car speeding towards Mehedi Hasan and running him over while he was resting on the footpath. People nearby then rushed to the scene and pulled his bloodied body from beneath the car.
Angry bystanders detained a teenager who was in the car and handed him over to the police.
When contacted, Gulshan police station Inspector (Investigation) Ismail Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Construction worker Mehedi Hasan was sitting on the footpath and resting during a break from work. The car ran him over, killing him on the spot. We recovered his body and sent it to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.”
However, a video circulating online shows two people getting out of the car after it ran over Mehedi Hasan, who was sitting on the footpath. A teenager wearing a black T-shirt got out from the right-hand side of the car, that is, the driver’s side.
A middle-aged man wearing a shirt then got out from the other side. When people nearby rushed towards them, both men moved to the side of the car. The video later shows the teenager moving away from the scene in one direction.
Police said Mehedi Hasan’s home is in Sonaray village of Domar upazila in Nilphamari district.