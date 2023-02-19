Rabindranath 'reappears' before Raju Sculpture

Students have reattached the remnants of Rabindranath Tagore’s sculpture and put it back by the Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus, two days after it had gone ‘missing’.

This time however, they have hung two banners on either side of the sculpture. One of those reads, ‘Ban Digital Security Act and stop all sorts of censorship’ while the other one quotes a line from one of Rabindranath’s poems.

The sculpture was restored yesterday, Saturday afternoon. In the state the sculpture has been restored now is basically ruined remnants of the original statue.

The statue when it was installed first, had a volume of Rabindranath’s ‘Gitanjali’, bloodied and impaled with a nail, in the poet's hand. The mouth of the statue was taped as if he was being barred from speaking.