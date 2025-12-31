Nation observing state mourning over death of Begum Khaleda Zia

The nation is observing a three-day state mourning following the death of three-time former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, declared the three-day state mourning starting from today, Wednesday, and one-day general holiday for today as well.

On this occasion, the national flag has been kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, all public and private buildings, as well as at Bangladesh missions abroad.