Nation observing state mourning over death of Begum Khaleda Zia
The nation is observing a three-day state mourning following the death of three-time former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, declared the three-day state mourning starting from today, Wednesday, and one-day general holiday for today as well.
On this occasion, the national flag has been kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, all public and private buildings, as well as at Bangladesh missions abroad.
In addition, special prayers and Munajat will be arranged at every mosque across the country today seeking forgiveness for the departed soul of Begum Khaleda Zia while special prayers will also be organised at places of worship of other religions.
Condolence books remain open at Bangladesh missions abroad at the death of the former prime minister.
All government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices, except hospitals and emergency services, remain closed as per the government announcement of general holiday over the death of Begum Zia.
Begum Khaleda Zia, who is widely regarded as an uncompromising leader for democracy in Bangladesh, breathed her last on Tuesday morning at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city.
She had been suffering from multiple health complications, including heart and lung, liver and kidney, diabetes, arthritis and eye-related ailments. The BNP chairperson had a permanent pacemaker and previously underwent stenting in her heart.
Begum Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 23 November following the advice of her medical board after being diagnosed with infections in her heart and lungs. Begum Zia had also been suffering from pneumonia.
Since returning from London on 6 May, after receiving advanced medical care, Khaleda Zia had been undergoing regular check-ups at the Evercare Hospital.