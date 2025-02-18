Threat to suspend Dhaka metro rail services from Friday

The statement further stated that, according to the directives of the Adviser of Road Transport and Bridge Ministry (memorandum no. 28.00.0000.000, 60,001.24.122, date- 12 September 2024, clause (b)), instructions were given to formulate independent service rules. In line with the decision of DMTCL 60th board meeting (7.6, 8.359.3), the organisation was directed to formulate an independent service rules for its officers and employees within 60 working days and submit it to the Road Transport and Bridge Ministry. However, despite nearly five months having passed, this policy has yet to be finalised. Due to the absence of independent service rules, more than 200 skilled officers and employees, both local and foreign-trained have resigned from DMTCL. This situation has raised concerns over potential disruptions in the operation and maintenance of the metro rail service.

The statement further said that if an independent service rule is not formulated by 20 February, metro rail services will be suspended from 21 February onwards. If the people of Dhaka are seen being deprived of the Metro Rail service, the authorities of DMTCL will be held fully responsible.