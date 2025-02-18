Threat to suspend Dhaka metro rail services from Friday
Officials and employees of Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTCL) have threatened to suspend metro rail services on 21 February (Friday), unless independent service rules are formulated within the three working days from Tuesday to Thursday, that is, 18, 19 and 20 February.
The warning was issued in a press release by the officials and employees of the organisation. The statement stated to a press release published in the media on 13 February, which strongly advocated the formulation of an independent service rules for permanent officers recruited through direct and open recruitment. In response, the senior management of the organisation engaged in detailed discussions on the draft employment rules until Monday and assured that following necessary revisions a comprehensive independent service rules would be formulated expeditiously through a board meeting.
The statement further stated that, according to the directives of the Adviser of Road Transport and Bridge Ministry (memorandum no. 28.00.0000.000, 60,001.24.122, date- 12 September 2024, clause (b)), instructions were given to formulate independent service rules. In line with the decision of DMTCL 60th board meeting (7.6, 8.359.3), the organisation was directed to formulate an independent service rules for its officers and employees within 60 working days and submit it to the Road Transport and Bridge Ministry. However, despite nearly five months having passed, this policy has yet to be finalised. Due to the absence of independent service rules, more than 200 skilled officers and employees, both local and foreign-trained have resigned from DMTCL. This situation has raised concerns over potential disruptions in the operation and maintenance of the metro rail service.
The statement further said that if an independent service rule is not formulated by 20 February, metro rail services will be suspended from 21 February onwards. If the people of Dhaka are seen being deprived of the Metro Rail service, the authorities of DMTCL will be held fully responsible.