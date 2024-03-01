The building had no permission to house restaurants: RAJUK

The building that suffered a deadly fire on Thursday night had no permission to accommodate any restaurants, says the Rajdhani Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), a public agency responsible for coordinating urban development in Dhaka.

Despite this, there were eight restaurants, a juice bar and a coffee shop in the building, in addition to a clothing shop and some electronics outlets.

The RAJUK said they granted approval for eight floors, with resident facilities only on the top floor.