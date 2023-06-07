BNP leader Abu Sayeed placed on two-day remand

A court in Dhaka has granted police a two-day remand to interrogate Rajshahi BNP convener Abu Sayeed in a case filed with Chawkbazar police station in Dhaka over issuing ‘death threat’ to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court (CMM) Hasibul Haque on Wednesday passed the order.
Mosleh Uddin Jashim, the lawyer of Abu Sayeed, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, the Chawkbazar police produced him before the court and sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him in custody.
In the hearing, Mosleh Uddin said his client made a political remark on that day. He didn’t issue any death threat to anyone. It was just a slip of tongue.
The lawyer said 20 cases were filed against him with different police stations, including Rajshahi, over his remark delivered on 19 May while addressing a BNP’s rally at Putia in Rajshahi. Already, he spent eight days on remand in those cases.
However, the state said the accused Abu Sayeed issued a death threat to the prime minister. There is somebody behind the remark.