BNP leader Abu Sayeed placed on two-day remand

A court in Dhaka has granted police a two-day remand to interrogate Rajshahi BNP convener Abu Sayeed in a case filed with Chawkbazar police station in Dhaka over issuing ‘death threat’ to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court (CMM) Hasibul Haque on Wednesday passed the order.

Mosleh Uddin Jashim, the lawyer of Abu Sayeed, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.