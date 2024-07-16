BCL men gathering at Raju Sculpture area, many carrying local weapons
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League are gathering at the feet of Raju Memorial Sculpture area on Dhaka University to hold a procession.
Many BCL men have gathered in the area with Hockey sticks, cricket stumps, wooden sticks and GI pipes.
The procession of BCL was scheduled to start at 1:30 pm but it is yet to commence when this report was being filed at 2:30 pm.
Meanwhile, students demanding quota reform in government jobs also announced to hold a protest procession on Dhaka University campus and elsewhere across the country at around 3:00 pm.
As part of the preparation, Chhatra League started to bring out processions towards Raju Sculpture at 1:45 pm. The organisation has also set up a sound system there.
The ruling party student wing called the programme against defaming of the glorious liberation war, defending of Razakars who committed genocide in liberation war, effort to destabilise the country in name of movement and attack on general students and leaders and activists of the party.
BCL and quota protesters clashed in spells on DU campus on Monday. The clash ensued from a residential hall. Later the BCL attacked the protesters several times, injuring many.
The clash continued on the campus till 9:00 pm. Apart from BCL leaders and activists of Dhaka University unit, cadres from different other units of the city also joined the attack.
Most of them were carrying local weapons while at least five with firearms were seen shooting. A total of 297 injured persons received treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. Of them, 12 were admitted.