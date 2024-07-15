Photo

BCL attacks quota reform protesters

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) barred the students who have been protesting against the quota system in government jobs, from entering the Bijoy Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University. The two sides locked in clashes over this. Following this, the BCL leaders and activists carried out attacks on protesters at different spots of the university, injuring a number of students, including female students. The photos were taken by Sazid Hossain, Ashraful Alam and Dipu Malakar

1 / 13
BCL carries out attack on students waging the quota reform movement
2 / 13
BCL leaders and activists carried out the attacks with sharp weapons and bamboos
3 / 13
Several BCL men beating up a person
4 / 13
Even the female students were not spared from the attack
5 / 13
One of the students waging the quota reform movement was beaten up so severely that he fell down on the ground
6 / 13
A BCL man beating up students involved with the movement indiscriminately on the road in front of the residence of Dhaka University vice chancellor
7 / 13
A protester is being beaten up in front of the residence of Dhaka University vice chancellor
8 / 13
Bamboo and machetes were used to assault the students
9 / 13
The attackers even used iron rods to beat up the demonstrating students
10 / 13
Bangladesh Chhatra League men beating up the  students waging the quota reform movement
11 / 13
Two female students are being beaten up on the Dhaka University campus
12 / 13
Students fled the spot leaving their sandals and glass on the pavements. Blood was also seen at some places.
13 / 13
Over 100 students sustained injuries in the attack. One of the injured is being taken at Dhaka Medical College Hospital
