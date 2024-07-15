BCL attacks quota reform protesters

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) barred the students who have been protesting against the quota system in government jobs, from entering the Bijoy Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University. The two sides locked in clashes over this. Following this, the BCL leaders and activists carried out attacks on protesters at different spots of the university, injuring a number of students, including female students. The photos were taken by Sazid Hossain, Ashraful Alam and Dipu Malakar