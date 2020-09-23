Woman 'commits suicide' for failing to pay loan installments

A housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after failing to pay the loan installments of some local NGOs in Hathazari, Chattogram early Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Rupna Sharma, 38, wife of Arun Kumar Sharma of Mozaffarpur village in the upazila.
Quoting local people, sub-inspector of Hathazari model police station, Mozahid, said Arun, a barber by profession, got married to Rupna 20 years back and the couple had two daughters and a son.
As Rupna failed to fulfill the demand of her family, she took Tk 800,000 as loan from seven local NGOs in the last few years.
Somehow she used to pay the installments but for the last several months she failed to pay the installments in time due to lack of regular work of her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic situation, said the OC.
The NGO authorities repeatedly asked her to continue her installments which became a burden for her.
Failing to pay the installments she hanged herself sometime in the night, said her husband.
On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body at noon.