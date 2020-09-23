Woman 'commits suicide' for failing to pay loan installments

A housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after failing to pay the loan installments of some local NGOs in Hathazari, Chattogram early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Rupna Sharma, 38, wife of Arun Kumar Sharma of Mozaffarpur village in the upazila.

Quoting local people, sub-inspector of Hathazari model police station, Mozahid, said Arun, a barber by profession, got married to Rupna 20 years back and the couple had two daughters and a son.