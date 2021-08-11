Work on underground cabling in Dhanmondi to start in September

Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) will start physical work on taking overhead cables underground in the Dhanmondi area from September as part of its mega project to ensure safer transmission of electricity, reports UNB.

“We’ve completed all our necessary preparation at a meeting today (Tuesday) to start the work in September”, said Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, a public limited company under the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.