Chattogram eyes two more projects after expenditure of Tk 104b

Two more projects are being planned to address waterlogging in Chattogram city. The draft estimated cost of these new initiatives stands at Tk 38.71 billion. However, the final expenditure may increase further once the feasibility study report is completed. The projects will be implemented by the Chattogram City Corporation.

Of the two projects, one involves the maintenance and renovation of 36 canals. The initial estimated cost of this project is Tk 3.22 billion. To ease the waterlogging work is already underway in these canals under a separate project taken by the Chattogram Development Authority (Chittagong Development Authority), which is being implemented by the Bangladesh Army’s 34 Engineer Construction Brigade.

However, not all canals in the city are included in that ongoing project. As a result, a separate comprehensive project is being planned for the remaining canals not covered under the current initiative.