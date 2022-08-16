Project plagued with negligence, cost overrun and accidents

It is the responsibility of the project authorities to keep traffic movement normal during construction above an street. Potholes and ruts in the road have to be fixed regularly.

Ensuring safety of the vehicles and people on the road is also a part of the project. The rule is to encircle the construction site.

However, none of these rules were followed in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project running for about a decade on the capital’s busy Airport Road.

The BRT project aims facilitate bus movement on a 20 km route stretching from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gazipur’s Joydebpur through a special lane.

Since the beginning of the construction, four severe accidents have been caused by the collapse of the BRT flyover girders. Most recently, a girder dropped on a car at Jasimuddin Road area in Uttara of the capital on Monday. Five, including children, died in the incident.