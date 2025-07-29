Police roll out special measures over unrest concern
Amid concerns over potential deterioration in the law-and-order situation, police have taken special measures across the country from July 29 which will remain in place until 8 August.
On Monday, the Special Branch issued an alert to various police units across the country, warning of possible attempts to destabilise law and order during this period.
From 1 July, the government, various political parties and anti-fascist civil society groups will hold events to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising.
According to the notice, `fascist elements may attempt to exploit the situation by inciting chaos both online and offline, obstructing anti-fascist activities and arranging disruptive acts nationwide aimed at deteriorating law and order.
In response, all police units have been instructed to take necessary steps to maintain law and order and safeguard public and private property.
The notice was sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner, City Special Branch, divisional deputy commissioners, special superintendents of police in Chattogram and Khulna, and all district police superintendents.
The instructions are – to conduct special drive from 29 July to 8 August, to conduct routine operation of searching of suspicious individuals, motorcycles, microbuses and other vehicles until 8 August, to ensure heightened security at and around bus terminals, launch terminals, railway stations, and airports, to execute operations to enforce pending arrest warrants, to intensify mobile patrols, to strengthen cyber-patrolling activities and intelligence operations to prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation.