Police roll out special measures over unrest concern

Amid concerns over potential deterioration in the law-and-order situation, police have taken special measures across the country from July 29 which will remain in place until 8 August.

On Monday, the Special Branch issued an alert to various police units across the country, warning of possible attempts to destabilise law and order during this period.

From 1 July, the government, various political parties and anti-fascist civil society groups will hold events to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising.