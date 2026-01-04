Tejgaon College students block Farmgate, causing severe traffic congestion

Students of the Tejgaon College are staging a protest by blocking the Farmgate intersection in the capital, demanding justice over the killing of a fellow student.

Due to the blockade, traffic movement has come to a halt at the Farmgate intersection and surrounding roads, leading to severe congestion.

Today is Sunday, the first working day of the week. As a result of the blockade on this key thoroughfare of the capital, office-goers and general commuters are facing extreme disruption.