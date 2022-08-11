Dhaka WASA proposes 25pc rise in water price

The board of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) has decided to raise the water price by 5 per cent for residential and commercial uses and the decision is likely to come into effect on 1 September.

But, the Dhaka WASA management is not happy with the decision and they want to increase it by 25 per cent for residential uses and 19 per cent for commercial connection. So, the WASA managing authorities sent a proposal to the local government division over the matter.

Currently, Dhaka WASA charges Tk 15.18 per 1000 litres of water for residential use and Tk 42 per 1000 litres for a commercial connection. If the new proposal comes into force, water price will increase Tk 19 per 1000 litres for residential use and Tk 50 per 1000 litres for commercial use.