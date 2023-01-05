US assistant secretary Donald Lu to visit Dhaka in mid-January

On the other hand, in the meeting, Bangladesh will raise issues like the withdrawal of US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the restoration of GSP facilities to the US market.
According to the foreign ministry, Donald Lu is supposed to arrive in Dhaka on 14 January midnight. The following day, on 15 January, he will exchange views with the government high-ups, political parties and the civil society.
A discussion was held over his visit to Dhaka in a coordination meeting at the state guest house, Padma, with the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen in the chair.
Law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, police IGP, among others, were present in the meeting.