Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki on Monday hoped major political parties will participate in the polls, saying that the ruling Awami-League (AL) government assured them of holding a free and fair election.

Replying to a newsman's query over the election in 2018, ITO Naoki said he heard that police officials stuffed ballot boxes at night before the voting [in last elections], adding that he never heard of any such incident happening in any other country.