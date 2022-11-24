Police still clueless about what happened after 2:40am 

The detective branch (DB) of and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have identified the last location of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash through technical analysis.

The DB is investigating the case while the RAB is running a shadow investigation. The DB said Fardin’s mobile phone had been located for the last time in the Barpa area of Rupganj in Narayanganj at 2:40am on 5 November.

But the RAB claimed that Fardin was at Chandpara in Rupganj at 2:34am.