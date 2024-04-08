Man, son found dead at Dhaka residence
Police recovered the bodies of a man and his son from a house in the capital's Agargaon area on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Sabuj and his son Shahdab, 18, said Rubayet Ferdous, ADC of Tejgaon zone of Tejgaon division.
He said that they recovered the bodies from the second floor of a house in Agargaon's Mollapara Road, Taltola on Sunday evening.
They also rescued Sabuj’s daughter in critical condition and sent her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.
The victim Sabuj was burdened with debt. He left the job years back and invested in different sectors but lost. As a result, he later suffered from depression due to the lack of money.
“It is suspected that he ended his life by hanging his son and daughter. But luckily the girl survived,” added the ADC.
“At the time of the incident, his wife was out of home for private tuition,” he said.