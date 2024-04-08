Man, son found dead at Dhaka residence

Police recovered the bodies of a man and his son from a house in the capital's Agargaon area on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj and his son Shahdab, 18, said Rubayet Ferdous, ADC of Tejgaon zone of Tejgaon division.

He said that they recovered the bodies from the second floor of a house in Agargaon's Mollapara Road, Taltola on Sunday evening.