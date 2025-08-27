Shahbagh blocked again: Engineering students take to the street

Students of various engineering institutions have blocked the Shahbagh intersection for the second consecutive day as part of their ‘Long March to Dhaka’ programme to press home their three point demand.

The students took position blocking the Shahbagh intersection around 11:00 am on Wednesday. Vehicular movement through the Shahbagh intersection and adjacent roads stopped due to the protest.

The three-point demand includes not allowing the diploma engineers to use the word engineer before their name, no diploma engineers be promoted to the ninth grade and that graduate engineers be given opportunities for entry into 10th-grade jobs.