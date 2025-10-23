Clash at Geneva Camp: Youth killed in ‘cocktail’ explosion
A youth was killed in an explosion caused by a locally made crude bomb during a clash between two rival groups in Geneva Camp in the capital’s Mohammadpur area early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Jahid, 20, hospital sources and relatives said.
Zahid, a resident of Geneva Camp, was the youngest of five sisters and two brothers. He worked at a mobile phone servicing shop in Kalyanpur.
His brother-in-law, Robin Hossain, said a violent altercation broke out between two groups inside the camp early in the morning. During the clash, Zahid stepped out of his house and moved a short distance away when a cocktail exploded and struck his head, leaving him critically injured.
Robin added that Zahid was first taken to a nearby trauma centre and later transferred to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where physicians pronounced him dead around 4:30 am.
Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy. The local Mohammadpur police station has been notified about the incident.