Zafrullah Chowdhury put on life support

Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been put on life support as his physical condition deteriorated.
A press release from Gonoshasthaya Kendra revealed this information on Monday afternoon.
81 year old Zafrullah has been undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi of the city since Wednesday. A medical board was formed for his treatment on Sunday with brigadier general (retd) Mamun Mostafi as chief coordinator.
In the press release, Mamun Mostafi quoted as saying, “Dr Zafrullah has been put on life support after his physical condition deteriorated at 10:30 in the morning.”