High police security, army patrolling around JaPa office

A large number of policemen have been deployed on the premises of Jatiya Party (JaPa) headquarters in the capital’s Kakrail area. Besides, several army teams have been patrolling the adjacent streets.

However, no leaders and activists of the party were seen in the office.

The JaPa office was vandalised and set on fire on Thursday. Later, the party declared a rally on Saturday, while a group, under the banner ‘anti-fascist students, workers, and masses’, vowed to resist the move.