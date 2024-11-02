High police security, army patrolling around JaPa office
A large number of policemen have been deployed on the premises of Jatiya Party (JaPa) headquarters in the capital’s Kakrail area. Besides, several army teams have been patrolling the adjacent streets.
However, no leaders and activists of the party were seen in the office.
The JaPa office was vandalised and set on fire on Thursday. Later, the party declared a rally on Saturday, while a group, under the banner ‘anti-fascist students, workers, and masses’, vowed to resist the move.
In further development, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) banned all sorts of rallies, processions, and demonstrations in Kakrail and adjacent areas. This prompted the JaPa to postpone their rally.
Nevertheless, the police have taken extensive security measures in the area to ward off any untoward situation.
Masud Rana, deputy commissioner (DC) of the DMP’s Ramna division, said extensive security arrangements have been made in Kakrail and adjacent areas due to the ban on rallies. The policemen have been stationed at different points, while the army men, alongside the cops, are patrolling the streets.
“There is no lacking in security arrangements,” he added.
During a spot visit, vehicular movement on the road in front of the JaPa office was found normal, with the policemen on alert around the office. Around 12:00 pm, two army vehicles were seen patrolling the area, with no trace of JaPa men there.