July victims’ families, survivors leave road after giving ultimatum

Families of those killed in July and survivors of the brutal crackdown last year have left the road after setting an ultimatum to realise their demand.

They left the road around 3:15 pm Tuesday. Earlier, around 12:30 pm, they blocked the road in front of Gate-2 of the secretariat. They demanded the resignation of law adviser professor Asif Nazrul.

While leaving the road, the protesters said that the law adviser must explain before the chief adviser as to why the accused of the July mass killing are being granted bail. The chief adviser must present the explanation before the nation.

They further said the police ‘attacked’ the protesters today. They demanded the home adviser to bring the police members involved in the attack to justice.