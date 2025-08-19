July victims’ families, survivors stage sit-in outside secretariat
Families of those killed in July and survivors of the crackdown staged a sit-in in front of the Secretariat today, Tuesday, demanding the resignation of interim government’s law adviser Asif Nazrul.
Around 11:15 am, Tuesday, the families and survivors first gathered in front of the National Press Club in protest. By 12:30 pm, they marched to Gate no. 2 of the Secretariat and began their sit-in, blocking traffic on the road outside.
The demonstrators chanted various slogans, including demanding law adviser Asif Nazrul’s resignation.
The families and survivors alleged that accused individuals in the July massacre are securing bail by paying money. They demanded that adviser Asif Nazrul step down immediately and also called for the removal of judges.
Bulbul Karim, father of July martyr Alif Ahmed Siam, said, “Even after a year, we have not received justice for my son’s killing. The government is making a mockery of justice. We see accused walking free on bail in exchange for money, while the law adviser has failed to act.”
Rabiul Awal, brother of martyr Tayem, said, “We demand the resignation of this adviser.”
Abdul Matin, father of martyr Sheikh Shahriar, said they had been running from door to door for justice for a year.
“We sought shelter in the Ministry of Law, but even there we faced mockery.”
Aminul Islam, one of those injured in July, warned, “If the July survivors return to the streets, the consequences will not be good. Families of the martyrs and the injured fear no one. The government should keep that in mind.”
Abul Hasan, father of martyr Shahriar Hasan Alvi, said with deep frustration, “This government came to power through the blood of hundreds of martyrs. It is tragic that one year after the July massacre, we are forced to take to the streets demanding the resignation of the legal adviser. We have spoken to him several times, but each time he only offered empty promises.”
Earlier, when the families and survivors tried to march towards the Secretariat, police stopped them. Scuffles broke out between police and the demonstrators.
Saffat Siddiqui, mother of martyr Ahnaf, accused police of verbally abusing the protesters.
“Police hurled obscene insults at the families of July martyrs. I cannot even repeat the words they used. One officer kicked me. …We came here with rightful demands, and we will not leave without achieving them.”