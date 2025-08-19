July victims’ families, survivors stage sit-in outside secretariat

Abul Hasan, father of martyr Shahriar Hasan Alvi, said with deep frustration, “This government came to power through the blood of hundreds of martyrs. It is tragic that one year after the July massacre, we are forced to take to the streets demanding the resignation of the legal adviser. We have spoken to him several times, but each time he only offered empty promises.”

Earlier, when the families and survivors tried to march towards the Secretariat, police stopped them. Scuffles broke out between police and the demonstrators.

Saffat Siddiqui, mother of martyr Ahnaf, accused police of verbally abusing the protesters.

“Police hurled obscene insults at the families of July martyrs. I cannot even repeat the words they used. One officer kicked me. …We came here with rightful demands, and we will not leave without achieving them.”