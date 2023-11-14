Two buses torched at Mirpur

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in the capital's Mirpur Beribadh area this evening, on the eve of the fifth spell of the nationwide blockade called by the BNP.
Talha Bin Jashim, a media wing official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the two buses of Manarat International University were set on fire at Nababerbagh of the area at 8:25 pm.
On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, he said, adding that the buses were parked during the incident, with no passengers on board.
The BNP has declared to enforce another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday, to press home their one-point demand of the government's resignation.
After several years, the practice of setting fire to vehicles has returned to its previous form with the acute political unrest.
Dozens of buses have been burnt in Dhaka and other districts since 28 October, the day when the BNP declared an all-out movement following police action on their grand rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.