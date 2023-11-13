Video

BNP announces 48-hour blockade from Wednesday to Friday morning

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced the fifth spell of a 48-hour blockade across the country, beginning from 6:00am on Wednesday.

The blockade will end at 6:00am on Friday.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the blockade at a virtual press conference on Monday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the blockade will be observed pressing the one-point demand for restoration of democracy, as well as demanding justice to slain party members, proper treatment to the injured party members, release of party leaders and activists including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and stopping the harassment to party leaders and activists.

BNP enforced a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on 29 October the day after its grand rally was foiled in Dhaka on 28 October amid violence.

After that, the party imposed four spells of blockade on roadway, railway and waterway from 31 October to 13 November protesting the arrest of secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and demanding the resignation of the government.

