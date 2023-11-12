Less traffic on streets as 48-hour blockade begins

During a trip from Mirpur-10 to Karwan Bazar around 8:00 am, this correspondent had to stop only at the Bijoy Sarani signal for less than a minute, a scenario in stark contrast to the usual traffic congestion on Sunday mornings. The entire bike trip took around 15 minutes.

The crowd of office-goers at bus stops was also significantly lower, with fewer public buses facing no usual pressure of passengers.

Members of law enforcement agencies were seen in a cautious position at different points, including Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Bijoy Sarani, and Firmgate areas. However, there was no presence of BNP members on the streets.