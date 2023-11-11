Blockade: Concerns over sudden attacks

The incidents of sudden and arson during the blockade enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other like-minded parties have raised concerns. Members of the police force officials at the field level are particularly concerned.

At the same time many of the BNP leaders are in hiding due to the stern stance taken up by the government. Several central and district level BNP leaders have been arrested. The rest are in hiding.

Given the circumstances, the method of carrying out their programmes has changed. They are showing a tougher attitude as compared to past, police officials at different levels said.

On condition to be unnamed, several police officials involved in tackling political activities, arrest and interrogation told Prothom Alo that most of the arrested opposition leaders and activists are accused in different cases. Many of them believe that they will be jailed if arrested or will have to go into hiding. Therefore, they are not hesitating to take risks now.