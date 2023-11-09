BNP enforces blockade on Sunday, Monday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a 48-hour blockade from Sunday in the fourth phase.
The party will enforce the blockade from 6:00am on Sunday to 6:00am on Tuesday.
Party senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a virtual press briefing on Thursday evening made the announcement.
The BNP leader said this programme will be observed for realising one-point demand, the restoration of democracy, ensuring justice for killing fellowmen and treatment of injured leaders and activists.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also said the blockade will also be enforced seeking release of BNP leaders and activists including party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and end of repressions on leaders and activists.
BNP sources said doa and munajat (prayers) will be offered on Friday throughout the country for those who have been killed in attacks by police and ruling party leaders and activists across the country since 28 October.
The doa and munajat will be held in mosques across the country. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who is now in hiding, held the press conference from an undisclosed location.