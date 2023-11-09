BNP enforces blockade on Sunday, Monday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a 48-hour blockade from Sunday in the fourth phase.

The party will enforce the blockade from 6:00am on Sunday to 6:00am on Tuesday.

Party senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a virtual press briefing on Thursday evening made the announcement.

The BNP leader said this programme will be observed for realising one-point demand, the restoration of democracy, ensuring justice for killing fellowmen and treatment of injured leaders and activists.