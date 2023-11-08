Rizvi vows to continue movement until democracy restored

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said that the movement will continue till the goal of restoring democracy is achieved.

Rizvi said this while speaking at a virtual press briefing amid the first day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade the BNP and its like-minded parties called on Wednesday.

“Our leaders and activists will carry out every programme that the party will announce. Our destination is either a prison or a highway. There is nothing in the middle of these two,” Rizvi said.

“They can take us to prison, hurt us in many ways, torture us, but we will accept everything and this journey will continue till democracy is restored.”