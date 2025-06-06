DMP ensures tight security for Eid-ul-Azha
Stringent, well-coordinated and comprehensive security measures have been taken in the capital to ensure a smooth and safe celebration of Eid-ul-Azha.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner S M Sazzat Ali told reporters after inspecting security preparations at the National Eidgah Maidan this morning.
In total, 1,739 Eid congregations will be held at 118 Eidgahs and 1,621 mosques under Dhaka Metropolitan jurisdiction. The main Eid congregation will be held at 7:30 AM at the National Eidgah.
The DMP has adopted a detailed security plan for the National Eidgah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and all other prayer venues in the city.
Key security measures include- CCTV surveillance on entire Eidgah premises, deployment of uniformed and plainclothes police personnel, security maintenance of the grounds and surrounding areas, installation of watch towers and stand-by readiness of the 'Bomb Disposal Unit', SWAT and canine unit.
Barricades and security checkpoints will be set up at three key entry points to the Eidgah-Matsya Bhaban crossing, Press Club and the High Court crossing.
Worshippers must enter through designated archways and will be screened using metal detectors and manual checks.
Separate entrances and prayer spaces will be arranged for women along with enhanced security measures in those areas.
The DMP Commissioner requested the devotees not to bring bags, sharp objects, or flammable materials to the prayer grounds.
He called upon the public to remain alert and report about any suspicious activity to the nearest police officer or by dialing the national emergency number 999.