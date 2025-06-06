DMP ensures tight security for Eid-ul-Azha

Stringent, well-coordinated and comprehensive security measures have been taken in the capital to ensure a smooth and safe celebration of Eid-ul-Azha.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner S M Sazzat Ali told reporters after inspecting security preparations at the National Eidgah Maidan this morning.

In total, 1,739 Eid congregations will be held at 118 Eidgahs and 1,621 mosques under Dhaka Metropolitan jurisdiction. The main Eid congregation will be held at 7:30 AM at the National Eidgah.

The DMP has adopted a detailed security plan for the National Eidgah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and all other prayer venues in the city.

Key security measures include- CCTV surveillance on entire Eidgah premises, deployment of uniformed and plainclothes police personnel, security maintenance of the grounds and surrounding areas, installation of watch towers and stand-by readiness of the 'Bomb Disposal Unit', SWAT and canine unit.